Hospice & Homecare of Reno County has launched its 33rd annual “Remember Me Tree” campaign to raise additional funds to support the organization’s efforts to assist families dealing with end-of-life care.

The agency serves residents who reside within a 50-mile radius of Hutchinson.

Hospice staff and volunteers will be stationed alongside a Christmas tree near the east entrance of the Dillons Marketplace, 3200 E. Park Street, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Other donation sites include: Lyons Federal Bank, 200 E. Avenue South in Lyons, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays; Hospice & Homecare Hutchinson office, 2020 N. Waldron, Ste. 100, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays; and McPherson office, 1318 N, Main St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 20 at each location.

Individuals donating $40 or more will receive a porcelain tree ornament and those contributing $75 or more will be given a Willow Tree Angel.

Last year, the program raised nearly $30,000 to support Hospice programs.

For additional information, call 620-665-2473 or visit HospiceRenoCounty.com.