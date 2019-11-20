The National Weather Service is presenting “Weather and Climate” on Friday, March 20, at 2 p.m. during the 66th Annual 3i SHOW.

The seminar is free and will be held in the “Presentation Area” on the concrete side of the Western State Bank Expo Center.

The 3i SHOW is scheduled for March 19-21, 2020, in Dodge City.

Jeff Hutton, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, will provide a review of 2019 weather and discuss the variability of weather in the High Plains.

He also will provide an overview of large scale forcing mechanisms driving the current weather pattern and an expected evolution of large scale patterns.

The presentation will include factors that contribute to the complexity of forecasting weather in extended periods: weekly, monthly and seasonally.

He also will discuss the availability of forecasts, many with minimal validity, that appear on social media and on web sites.

The session will conclude with an outlook for the upcoming growing season.

Hutton received a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma in 1983 and began his professional career in weather during the same year working for a private firm in Oklahoma City.

Now working for the National Weather Service in Dodge City as the Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Hutton actively works with city, county and state officials in promoting weather awareness and safety.

For more information on the National Weather Service, visit www.weather.gov/ddc/.