Tough competition did not phase the Dodge City High School debate team this past weekend, as four pairs of debaters took top honors at the Crusader Classic held Saturday in Buhler.

The DCHS squad registered a 14-6 combined record to win overall against 19 competing schools.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, in the open division, Paige Mink and Austin Jacobs won third-place medals with a 4-1 mark with 21 speaker points.

In 10th place were teammates Mariela Lopez and Guadalupe Hipolito, who finished at 3-2 and 25 points.

In the junior varsity division, sophomores Jessica Rivera and Elizabeth Cox were third-place medal winners, going 4-1 on the day with their only loss being on split votes.

Teammates Julian Chavez and Brayan Lozano fashioned a 3-2 mark on the day to earn 11th place among the 27-team field.

“I was really excited about the results of this tournament,” said Ray. “With schools like Salina South and Sterling (who finished second and third, respectively) as well as several Wichita schools, Hutchinson and McPherson, the competition was pretty fierce.

"We had some folks step up, though, and assume leadership for the first time this week, and we needed it in a big way.

“It’s always great to see younger debaters starting to assume that mantle from the more experienced debaters, especially at this time of year."

The debate team returns to action again this Saturday when it travels to McPherson and Haven for the “Holy Cow” Invitational.

The two-day meet features numerous large-school teams from eastern Kansas.

"It should prove to be a valuable learning experience for the team as they look ahead to the Kansas State Tournament," Ray said.

