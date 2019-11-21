The Boot Hill Model Train Show is rolling ‘round the bend.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Western State Bank Expo Center, at the corner of US-283 highway and the US-56/400 bypass.

The price of admission is $6 for adults, and children under the age of 7 get in free with a paying adult.

“We are family-friendly,” former Boot Hill Model Railroad Club President Henry Turner said. “This is a hobby that interests kids ages 1 to 101.”

The two-day event is ideal for someone looking for a new hobby, especially one they can start exploring with their children, Turner said.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Manna House.

Five vendors are involved this year.

For more information, call Turner at 620-271-4306.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com