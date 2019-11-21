A book delivery program could be in the Leavenworth Public Library’s future.

Library Director Matt Nojonen reviewed outreach efforts of the library Tuesday when meeting with members of the Leavenworth City Commission.

Nojonen said the library is looking at ways to bring services to people in the community. He said library officials have even talked about a book delivery service.

He noted other communities in Kansas have active book mobiles.

He said such as service could benefit people who are homebound or children who do not have a way to travel to the library.

If such a program cannot be implemented for next year, library officials may look at launching it in 2021, Nojonen said.

Nojonen reviewed other programs that are planned at the library for 2020 including the introduction of a new online streaming service that offers more than 33,000 films.

Nojonen said library officials also plan to launch an oral history program featuring local veterans in the spring.

With people being given the option of responding to the 2020 census online or by telephone, Nojonen said library officials plan to set aside technology to help local residents complete the survey.

“We’re open seven days a week,” he said. “We’re open evenings and weekends.”

Also Tuesday, commissioners met with representatives of two firms, Shockey Consulting and RDG Planning & Design, that have submitted proposals for updating the city’s comprehensive plan.

“We’re not making a decision or consensus tonight,” City Manager Paul Kramer told commissioners.

Kramer said the issue will be brought back to commissioners next week. At that time, commissioners can direct city staff to enter into contract negotiations with the firm they choose.

He said commissioners later will be presented with a proposed contract for consideration.

Kramer said commissioners do not have to decide on a firm next week. But Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Griswold said he would like to pick one of the two firms during next week’s meeting.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR