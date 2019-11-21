STERLING — With the Bethel College men’s basketball team coming off a pair of wins against two of the KCAC favorites, Wednesday’s match-up at 2-5 Sterling had all the makings of a trap game.

It took the Threshers about 30 minutes to get any meaningful separation against the Warriors, but the Threshers showed the ability to close out a game for a 101-82 win.

Bethel improves to 8-1, 3-0 in KCAC play. Sterling drops to 2-6, 0-3 in KCAC play.

“We had talked about as a team that this could be a trap game,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “I think Sterling is a very talented team. They are very under rated. The lost to Emporia State by 12 on Monday. It’s easy from outside looking in to say Sterling isn’t very good. That’s a team that will give a ton of teams problems.”

Bethel was led by Jaylon Scott with 26 points. Greg White scored 16 points, all in the second half. Clifford Byrd II scored 12 points. Poe Bryant and Terrell Marshall each scored 11 points.

“My whole thing is defense,” Greg White said. “I want to bring that spark on defense. Sometimes teams struggle, but it starts on the defensive end. You get in that little groove. That’s a high for me at Bethel scoring-wise. I usually don’t worry about scoring that much, but when I can get points on the board, I try to.”

Rylee Hayes led Sterling with 19 points. Kenan Comley scored 15 and JaMiah Windom-Hayes scored 12.

The biggest lead for either team in the first half was six points. A Marcell Houser layup with 34 seconds left in the half put Sterling up 44-42.

“We couldn’t get enough stops,” Artaz said. “We were pretty frustrated at halftime. We were letting them dictate everything. We got our small lineup on the floor, we sped up the game. Greg brought a ton of energy into the game. He hit a couple of threes and got a couple steals. That was a ton of energy right there.”

Bethel led by as many as five in the second half, but was quickly reeled back in, missing chances to extend the lead.

Tied 66-66, Bethel made a 9-0 run, capped by a Greg White trey and a dunk after a steal. Sterling got back within six, but Bethel responded with a 13-0 run to put the game in hand. Scott and Grescored seven points in the run, while Greg White scored six on a 3-point shot and a three-point play.

A Jordan Neely 3-pointer with 1:15 to play put Bethel over the century mark.

The win is Bethel’s third straight.

“The guys this year are locked in,” Greg White said. “We finish things out. Last year, we didn’t close our games. We couldn’t put two halves together.”

Bethel hosts rival Tabor at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tabor is 2-4, 0-3 in the conference, after a 79-57 loss to Kansas Wesleyan in Hillsboro.

“It’s still Bethel-Tabor,” Artaz said. “It doesn’t matter what the records are. It doesn’t matter where we play. It’s still going to be a dogfight. … We have to be ready to play.”

BETHEL (8-1, 3-0 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 4-11 3-3 11, Dakota Foster 3-6 0-0 6, Terrell Marshall 5-10 0-0 11, Jalal Gondal 0-1 0-0 0, Miki Zewge 1-3 0-0 2, Danen Kistner 1-4 0-0 3, Jaylon Scott 10-16 6-8 26, Greg White 6-8 1-1 16, Clifford Byrd II 5-9 2-2 12, Tavaughn Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett White 4-9 1-2 9, Scott Garriga 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Neely 2-4 0-0 5. TOTALS 41-81 13-16 101.

STERLING (2-6, 0-3 KCAC) — Marcell Houser 2-5 3-5 7, Rylee Hayes 7-14 5-6 19, Kenan Comley 6-8 1-1 15, Edo Okafor 2-9 1-2 5, Saleem Holden 0-1 0-0 0, Marquise English 0-2 0-0 0, JaMiah Windom-Haynes 5-7 1-1 12, Tobi Adeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Darius Stewart 2-4 1-2 5, Lucas Briar 1-2 1-2 4, Matthew Hart 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Ostrosky 3-10 0-0 7, Gabriel Mendez 2-4 1-2 6, Taron Batie 1-1 0-0 2, Sean Nordberg 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 31-68 14-21 82.

Bethel;42;59;—101

Sterling;44;38;—82

Total fouls — BC 18, SC 16. Technical fouls — SC: Okafor 6:01-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 6-32 (Bryant 0-2, Foster 0-2, Marshall 1-3, Gondal 0-1, Zewge 0-2, Kistner 1-4, Ga.Scott 0-4, Gr.White 3-5, Byrd II 0-3, White 0-3, Neely 1-3), SC 6-20 (Houser 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Comley 2-3, Okafor 0-1, English 0-2, Windom-Haynes 1-1, Stewart 0-2, Briar 1-2, Ostrosky 1-4, Mendez 1-2). Rebounds — BC 33 (Scott 8), SC 45 (Ostrosky 8). Assists — BC 9 (Scott 3), SC 16 (Okafor 3). Turnovers — BC 16 (Scott 3), SC 25 (Hayes 5). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Foster 2), SC 1 (Ostrosky 1). Steals — BC 12 (Marshall 4), SC 5 (Hayes 1, Comley 1, Windom-Haynes 1, Stewart 1, Ostrosky 1).