To support the nonprofit mission of The Salvation Army, Black Hills Energy donated 300 hygiene kits recently.

“Black Hills Energy is committed to serving Dodge City and all of southwest Kansas,” said Black Hills Energy employee and volunteer Shawn Nelson in a news release. “In this season of thanks, I’m grateful my company allows me to spend time outside my regular responsibilities to coordinate ways to give back.”

Part of Black Hills Energy Ambassador 2.0 program, Nelson and fellow employees are given the opportunity to go above and beyond normal job requirements.

According to Nelson, ambassadors seek out, evaluate and implement community giving activities to assist the company with its corporate social responsibility commitment.

“Black Hills Energy has amazing partnerships in our community with nonprofits like The Salvation Army," Nelson said. "In addition to this donation, we partner with them regularly to provide emergency utility assistance.

“When people are in need, they look to The Salvation Army in Dodge City. We’re thankful to have their leadership.”

Serving about 2,500 people annually, the hygiene kits will go toward supporting The Salvation Army social services program, making it one of many social services provided by The Salvation Army along with assistance with rent and utilities, Pathway of Hope, character building and more.

Black Hills Energy provided $46 million in economic impact in Kansas in 2018, according to the news release. That included more than $101,000 in utility assistance.

With 150 Kansas employees, Black Hills Energy regularly gives back to Dodge City nonprofits The Salvation Army, United Way, the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation and more.

