The city commission Monday voted to accept G&G Dozer’s $190,000 bid for the demolition of Lincoln Elementary School at 6th Avenue and Cedar Street.

Demolition will take 30 days to complete, but a start date has yet to be determined.

The removal of the school will let the Spruce Street and 7th Avenue project take place.

According to city manager Cherise Tieben, the city has been looking for a possible roadway to connect 6th Avenue southbound to Wyatt Earp Boulevard and to do a connection with 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue on Spruce Street.

The historic elementary school was built in 1910 and Reid said it would have been worth preserving if not for extensive criminal damage to the abandoned property and the effects of extreme weather over the years.

G&G Dozer will preserve a quantity of bricks for the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame to sell to interested parties as mementos, as well the “Lincoln School” limestone header on the Southeast side of the building.

A plaque that honors the late teacher Augusta “Gussie” Mootz (1890-1988) will also be preserved for use by the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame.