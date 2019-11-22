1. Home For The Holidays Open House & Tree Auction: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Interfaith Housing & Community Services, Inc., 1326 E. Avenue A, Hutchinson. Tour our breathtaking indoor vintage Christmas Tree Farm. You'll have the opportunity to bid on Christmas Trees of every shape and size graciously donated by businesses and individuals in our community. There will be a silent auction with wreaths and gift baskets as well. Santa Claus will be here for family photo opportunities, there will be crafts for the kids as well as a silent auction with a wide variety of toys for kids of all ages. This event is free to the public.

2. Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. Nov. 23, Downtown Hutchinson. The parade will run north from Avenue B to 12th Avenue. Afterward, area businesses will host open houses and offer sales for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

3. Christmas in the Foothills 2019: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Kansas State Fairgrounds, Domestic Arts Building, Hutchinson. The 24th annual Christmas in the Foothills is an indoor craft show. Admission is free. More than 60 area vendors bring their one-of-a-kind creations. You may also take a break from your shopping and enjoy breakfast, lunch or a snack available from the Family Community Theatre.

4. Quick Meals for 2-4: Chicken: noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or visit the store. Join us in this new series to explore recipes that are quick and easy to prepare without the use of processed food. Each time we will demonstrate two meals along with shortcuts and organizational tips that will get you in and out of the kitchen in no time. Recipes will be scaled for both two and four servings. This class's menu: chicken with creamy butternut squash orzo; lemon thyme roasted chicken with ratatouille.

5. Reno County Toy Run: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Downtown Hutchinson. The annual event lines up at 10 a.m. at Avenue A and Washington, with the parade leaving at 1 p.m. for the Moose Lodge, 1401 E. First Ave. There will also be a live auction, T-shirt sales and more. For over 30 years, the Reno County Toy Run has helped with children at Christmas who might otherwise not have one. All toys and money will stay local in Reno County.

6. How did I get here?: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Stage 9, 9 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Of all the choices we have available to us, why do we live where we live? Through these interviews, Irish Hutchonian Dave McKane will be teasing out the history of the decision-making process that two transplant couples have made. Their insights into this great community will also be sought, as will their views on what the future holds, both for them and their families, as well as the city of Hutchinson.