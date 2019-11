EL DORADO — Vintage Bank in El Dorado, along with the Salvation Army, are urging individuals to “give the gift of warmth” this winter.

Vintage Bank, 2740 W. Central Ave., El Dorado, is accepting coats for its coat drive from Nov. 25 through Dec. 13. For each coat donated, Vintage Bank pledges to make a donation to the Salvation Army.

The bank is accepting coats of all sizes as long as they are new or gently used.