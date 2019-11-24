Today’s Birthday (11/24/19). You’re in the spotlight this year. Coordinated and regular actions increase your income. A winter income boost comes in handy with extra or unplanned family expenses. Personal growth and development next summer feeds a lucrative joint venture. Chart a course toward your higher self.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Heed a call to action for a shared passion. Words and actions align for practical priorities. Avoid impetuous moves. Keep to the plan. Generate resources.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner by listening powerfully. Coordinate action and words for a common goal. Stick to practical efforts and postpone more fantastical options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get your heart pumping! Your words and actions will have greater impact now if you keep it practical. Watch your steps and take new ground.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Direct your persuasive charms to speak and act for love. Amplify expressions of passion and compassion. Share your heart, especially with someone you admire.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your precious garden. Protect your seedlings from predators or illness. Provide food and water, air and sunlight. Love is the most powerful ingredient.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out and invite action. Motivate others to take practical initiatives for common benefit. Creative expression goes the distance. Generate some buzz.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Put together lucrative deals and bargains. Buy, sell and exchange valuable work, products and services. Marketing campaigns take off. Ask for what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Direct your unique talents, actions and words to complete a personal project. Use your power responsibly. Advance by sharing from your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to consider things. Recharge with soothing music, hot water and peace. Think about where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Give thanks and enjoy private rituals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are your inspiration. Connect and strengthen bonds. Share words of love. Align forces for a common passion. Coordinate for practical gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a test. A professional challenge offers exciting possibilities. Align your words and actions for singular purpose. Ignore chaos and deliver results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel and explore new terrain, concepts and ideas. Academic investigation raises your skills while providing answers and solutions. Document and share your discoveries.