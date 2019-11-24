Monday 25

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Crystal Creek in concert: 11 a.m., Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth. Everyone welcome.

Saline County Red Cross blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 122 N. Eighth. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

eMaterials Basics: 6 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Work with digital library material platforms including Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital. Registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

CUBA — Republic County Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Center, 200 Baird. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

LINDSBORG — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

LINDSBORG — Crystal Creek in concert: 2 p.m., Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut. Free and open to the public.

Tuesday 26

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Toddler Time: 9-10:30 a.m., Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth. Open play with blocks, balls and puzzles. Use 5 punch card for $10 or $2 per session. 309-5765.

Tree Advisory Board meeting: 11:30 p.m., Lakewood Discovery Center, 205 Lakewood.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

eMaterials Basics: 2:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Work with digital library material platforms including Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital. Registration required. 825-4624.

Farmer's Market at the Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly farmers market brought to you by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Youth Tech Club: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 8-12 years. Each month the club explores a new topic. Registration required.

Salina Housing Authority board meeting: 4:30 p.m., Housing Authority office, 469 S. Fifth.

Book Bunch: “Front Desk” by Kelly Yang. 6 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 11 years and older. We'll meet, eat pizza and discuss the book of the month. Registration required.

Alzheimer’s Prevention Classes: 6:30 p.m., Residence 600, 600 E. Elm. Free five-week Lifestyle Empowerment for Alzheimer’s Prevention (LEAP) program. 785-829-6207, mcarlgren@occk.com.

KWU Wind Ensemble and Orchestra concert: 7:30 p.m., Sams Chapel, Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin. Admission is free and everyone is invited. milt.allen@kwu.edu.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

LOST SPRINGS — Marion County Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Centre High School, 2374 310th. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.

Community Learning and Skills Sharing (CLASS)

Classes are taught by community members and require pre-enrollment and payment of fee. Register online or in person, at www.salina.coursestorm.com, at McKenzie Center, 308 W. Elm, or by calling (785) 825-4624, ext. 218.

DIY Basic Income Tax with VITA: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 or Wednesday, Dec. 4, Technology Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Fee, $5, register by Monday, Nov. 25.

Basic Pruning Methods for Trees, Shrubs and Plants: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, McKenzie Center. Fee: $10, register by Monday, Dec. 2.



Connect with Small Business Resources: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, McKenzie Center. Fee: Free, register by Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Financing Your Small Business: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, McKenzie Center. Fee: Free, register by Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Holiday Glow: 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, McKenzie Center. Fee: $60, register by Thursday, Dec. 5.