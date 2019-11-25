The Avenue of Flags received a grant awarded by the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

The Avenue of Flags is managed by veterans from the V.F.W., G.I. Forum, and American Legion. They organize and conduct annual events at Maple Grove Cemetery to honor veterans.

These patriots contribute to an interactive relationship with cemetery officials to create and maintain the beautiful tributes to veterans.

“We’re very pleased to have been awarded this generous grant,” Chairman Allen Burkhart said. “These funds will allow us to continue honoring veterans.”

The CFSK made its annual distributions Nov. 14.

The CFSK receives and manages contributions from individuals, families, businesses, and other foundations.

The income from this capital is granted to organizations that serve the best interests of southwest Kansas residents.

Several CFSK directors assisted in grant distributions including Development Director Margaret Hamilton.

“I’m so glad you came,” Hamilton told several recipients of veteran grants. “We want to reach out to the community.

"I have four brothers who served in the military, so I’m always supportive of veterans programs.”