The Final Friday monthly event will conclude the 2019 season this Friday as the event will go on hiatus until January 2020.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Carnegie Center for the Arts, the photography of local artist Sheri Cook will be on display.

Born and raised in Dodge City, Cook and her husband, Larry, are the owners of Dodge City Brewing.

"Lately photography gets very little of my time," Cook said. "I don’t remember exactly when or how I got started with photography but it was probably when I started traveling.

"My first European trip was to Germany and I loved taking pictures of the castles and churches. Since then I have loved taking pictures of flowers, animals, landscape — whatever I happen to see and enjoy."

The 2nd Ave. Art Guild will hold its holiday gift collection from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to guild member Jennifer Nolan, original art by local artists will be available for purchase.

Along with Final Friday, 2nd Ave. Art Guild is open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday every weekend.

From 7 to 9 p.m., Dodge City Brewing will feature the live music of Mike Benish.

Boot Hill Distillery will have activities and drink specials from 8 to 10 p.m.

