The City of Dodge City was a recent recipient of funding through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, state director Lynne Hinrichsen announced the grant awards of more than $959,000 to multiple entities in Kansas.

“USDA Rural Development is committed to helping improve the quality of life for rural Kansans,” said Hinrichsen in a news release. “Through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants announced today, more than 65,000 Kansans will have increased access to health care services and educational opportunities.”

The City of Dodge City received $190,546 in the DLT grant that will be used to provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics courses through distance learning, across seven rural counties, to six rural communities in Kansas.

According to the USDAM, the investment is designed to improve access to education to students in southwest Kansas and provide interactive two-way distance learning equipment and audio and video equipment necessary for distance learning.

In the first year, more than 2,000 students will benefit from the project.

USDA is investing $42.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and two U.S. territories nationwide.

According to the USDA, applicants eligible for Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants include most state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, nonprofits, for-profit businesses and consortia of eligible entities.

Other Kansas grant recipients included Farm & Home Cooperative, Kansas State University and Pawnee Mental Health Services.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/ks or call 785-271-2700.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.