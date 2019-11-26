City Hall, Municipal Court, Convention & Visitors Bureau offices, Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation offices and Public Transportation will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trash pickup normally provided on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday.

Friday’s route will be collected on the following Monday. Polycart customers need to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m.

Customers are asked to not leave the polycart at the curb when it is not scheduled for service.

CREW recycling center at 716 E. Military will be closed on Thursday and Friday but open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dropoff locations at the Civic Center and recycle center are available.

Residents are encouraged to shop local and visit the small businesses to see what they have to offer on nationally celebrated Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.