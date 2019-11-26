The Dodge City Community College Foundation nearly reached its goal of $100,000 raised during its 2nd annual DCCC Foundation & Western Plains Gala Dinner & Auction recently.

Held at the DCCC student activity center, the auction and dinner fundraiser was to raise proceeds for DCCC scholarship programs and the DCCC Foundation.

“There were really nice items that were auctioned off this year,” said DCCC Foundation director Christina Haselhorst said in a news release. “G & G Car and Truck Supercenters donated a nice used car. We had tickets to community theaters in Wichita, KU basketball packages, a vacation home in Florida, a Colorado get-away, an amazing handmade picnic table from our DCCC Building Trades students, and much, much more.

"It was a huge success.

“People and businesses from the Dodge City community have been very generous and supportive by donating all kinds of worthwhile items or by volunteering for our auction.

“Simply thanking them doesn’t seem like enough.

"We have been working very hard to reinvigorate the auction since 2018 and are excited to see such growth over the past year.”

Haselhorst added that the willingness of the student volunteers to help out for the evening was more than they could have asked for. "They were amazing, and I’ve heard many compliments from attendees regarding the presence of our DCCC students," Haselhorst said. "After all, they are the reason that we all do what we do here at DCCC.”

During the dinner, the DCCC Foundation Auction Committee honored a local resident with the Carl & Linda Bjork Ford Countian of the Year Award for the second time.

The award is named for the inaugural recipients, the Bjorks of Dodge City, who were honored last year for their years of volunteerism to the college and the community.

Dr. R.C. Trotter was this year's recipient for his decades of dedication to athletes at DCCC, and to the communities of Ford County, and the region.

Haselhorst added that a Giving Tuesday event is set for Dec. 3.

“The Giving Tuesday event is coming up and our social media campaign is in full swing,” Haselhorst said. “Traditionally, after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is celebrated as a global campaign to encourage giving back to favorite charities and organizations that make a difference in the lives of others.”

According to Haselhorst, Facebook is matching donations dollar for dollar on a first-come, first-served basis, up to $7 million (or $100,000 per charity) for every dollar donated on Dec. 3, through Facebook and their charitable platform, Network for Good.

“Since all processing fees are being covered, that means 100% of your donation will go directly to the DCCC Foundation,” Haselhorst said. “Mark your calendars, log on to Facebook on Dec. 3, and donate on our page.”

For more information contact the DCCC Foundation office at foundation@DCCC.edu or at 620-225-9541.

