Man charged for 2018 shooting

LEAVENWORTH — A man has been charged for attempted second-degree murder for a 2018 shooting in Leavenworth.

David A. Kelly, 26, made his first court appearance in the case Monday.

Kelly is charged with attempted murder in the second-degree. Prosecutors also have filed an alternative charge of aggravated battery. This can be considered as an alternative to the attempted murder charge.

Kelly also faces a charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from a shooting that was reported April 18, 2018, in Leavenworth.

Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus reported at the time that officers had responded to a location on Sixth Avenue where they found a 41-year-old man inside a vehicle. The man had been shot several times.

Court records indicate the shooting victim filed a lawsuit against Kelly earlier this year. In the lawsuit, Kelly is accused of shooting the victim three times following a verbal altercation in an alley. The lawsuit is pending.

“This is obviously bogus,” Kelly said. “It was 19 months ago.”

Author to speak on ‘Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills’

The dictionary defines a petroglyph as “a rock carving, especially a prehistoric one.” Photos on the internet show carvings in large boulders to support the definition.

But Kansans do not necessarily have to go far to find them — there are petroglyphs in the Smoky Hills. And while some of those are hidden on private property and rarely seen, they can still be learned about. Rex Buchanan will speak about and show photos of these little-seen works of art at 7 p.m. Dec. 4, at Newton Public Library.

Buchanan is director emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey, and author of a new book, “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills.” He and his co-authors, Burke Griggs and Joshua Svaty, have documented more than a dozen petroglyph sites in central Kansas.

Long before the coming of Euro-Americans, native inhabitants of what is now Kansas left their mark on the land: carvings in the soft orange and red sandstone of the state’s Smoky Hills.

Newton Public Library is located at 720 N. Oak. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org or call 316-283-2890.