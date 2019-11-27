The City of Dodge City is seeking applications from Dodge City residents to fill vacant/expired terms on the city-appointed boards and commissions.

The boards and commissions serve to make the city government reflective of the attitudes and beliefs of its residents.

Applications for the following boards/commissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23: Airport Advisory Board, Building Board of Appeals, Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board (two representing hospitality, and one at-large), Cultural Relations Advisory Board, Dodge City Planning Commission, Dodge City Public Library Board, Golf Advisory Board, Historic Landmark Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Recycling Advisory Board, and Santa Fe Community Corrections Advisory Board.

Applications are available at City Hall, 806 N. Second Ave. or by calling 620-225-8100.

Information about the boards and commissions, as well as an online application, can be viewed at www.dodgecity.org/82/Boards-Commissions.

Completed applications should be sent to:

City Manager’s Office City Hall P.O. Box 880 Dodge City, KS 67801

Or by e-mail to abbeym@dodgecity.org.

Questions regarding the boards/commissions can be directed to Abbey Martin at 620-225-8100.

If more applications are received than there are available positions, the applications will be kept on file in the event an opening occurs during the year.

Appointments will be made at the Jan. 6, 2020, City Commission meeting.