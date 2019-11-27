Cold weather is sure to be on the horizon, and with it comes the annual Warm Winter Project.

In coordination with the Credit Union of Dodge City and Genesis Family Health, the Dodge City Public Library will hold the program Dec. 2-20.

The community is encouraged to donate blankets, hats, scarves, coats, mittens and sweaters that will go to those in need this winter season.

“This is the fifth year the Dodge City Public Library has participated in the Warm Winter Project,” said DCPL community relations specialist Phil Handsaker. “We have really appreciated the opportunity to help out.

"The community response seems to grow every year and the smiles on the faces of those receiving these items makes it so worthwhile.

"We collected 170 items last year and hope to collect even more this year.”

Martha Bell, executive officer and branch manager of the Credit Union of Dodge City, said the credit union was able to give away over 250 warm winter items last year through its Coats for Kids program and the assistance of the Warm Winter Project while Genesis Family Health received nearly 20 blankets last year.

Coming into its 20th year, the Credit Union of Dodge City Coats for Kids partnership with area schools in southwest Kansas is to provide winter coats, hats and gloves for children in need.

The credit union accepts both monetary donations or gently used coats as donations.

With the goal “to make sure that every child in southwest Kansas that needs one, has a warm winter coat,” the Credit Union of Dodge City works with school counselors and principals and give out between 300 and 400 coats every year.

The program is funded by annual donations from the Community Foundation, Dodge City Area Women’s Chamber, and the Credit Union’s Holiday Deferral program and from community members wanting to help.

Warm winter items will be accepted at the Dodge City Public Library located at 1001 N. 2nd Ave.

The Credit Union of Dodge City Coats for Kids donations can be dropped off at their branch offices located at 1200 W. Frontview St., 802 W. Trail St., or the Cimarron office at 108 N. Main St.

According to DCPL, items dropped off at the library can be placed underneath the Christmas tree by the front entrance or downstairs in the Kansas Heritage Center.

