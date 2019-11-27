Today’s Birthday (11/27/19). Experience a personal flowering this year. Rising income comes with consistent value and reliable results. A cash-flow surge this winter helps you adjust to family transitions. Give up a personal habit that no longer serves you next summer, inspiring new collaborative profits. Take leadership.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — As your fantasies are clarified, they get more tangible and achievable. With Neptune direct, you can see the way forward. Dreams provide valuable insight and motivation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A group project gains forward momentum with Neptune direct. Strange powers of attraction are at work in your life. Previously hidden connections strengthen and grow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to increase your authority now that Neptune’s direct. Career decisions gel and your professional dreams advance. Opportunities that seemed illusive come into focus.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A barrier to travel is dissolving now that Neptune’s direct. Adventures beckon, and the road to take becomes clear. Discover the missing puzzle pieces.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Sign contracts and firm up the numbers. Financial confusion or vagueness solidifies into a working budget with Neptune direct. It’s easier to save money.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together for common dreams. Partnerships strengthen and solidify with Neptune direct. Previously unavailable collaborations come together. Grow closer with shared purpose.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s getting easier to tell fact from fantasy with Neptune direct. Streamline routines and chores. A health barrier dissolves. Put your talents to work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Romantic fantasies are becoming more achievable now that Neptune’s direct. Express your heart to someone who makes it beat stronger. Creativity comes naturally.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nebulous home improvements solidify. Domestic desires, plans and visions clarify. Increase your household beauty and comfort level with Neptune direct. Make your place dreamy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Things start to make sense. With Neptune direct, abstract subjects are easier to understand. You can see the hidden machinery. Communications gain clarity, impact and effectiveness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A fantastical source of income actually materializes. Now that Neptune is direct, it’s easier to collect on promises and increase your financial strength.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Gain clarity on personal goals with Neptune direct in your sign. Things come together naturally. What seemed impossible takes clear shape. A fantasy approaches reality.