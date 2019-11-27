This summer, four local high school students will head out on the road as part of the 2020 Victory Electric youth tour program.

According to Victory Electric, each summer, two students will travel to Washington, D.C., and two to Steamboat Springs, Colo., for two unique leadership opportunities.

The students will join other youths with the opportunity to form a mock cooperative, gain leadership skills, and learn about the cooperative industry with tours and activities.

The 2020 students traveling to Washington, D.C., will be Hever Arjon, of Dodge City, and Benjamin Meador, of Ingalls.

Arjon and Meador will join the tour in June 2020, joining more than 1,800 youths from across the nation to visit monuments, have breakfast on Capitol Hill with the Kansas senators, and attend several other attractions.

In July, Kaitlyn Jarnagin and Clay Frink, both of Cimarron, will travel to Steamboat Springs.

“Victory Electric is proud to sponsor local students for youth tour,” said Victory Electric vice president of communications Jerri Imgarten-Whitley. “As a cooperative, we value the seven cooperative principles and one of those principles is ‘concern for community.’ Investing in our youth is a great way for us to stay involved and provide students opportunities they may not have otherwise.”

According to Victory Electric, the four winners were chosen based on their resumes, two letters of recommendation and an interview in front of a panel of judges.

The youth tour contest is held each fall for high school juniors.

For more information on the program or to learn how to apply, visit www.victoryelectric.net.

