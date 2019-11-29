When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners considered a request for support for a project that could result in the construction of a new bridge across the Missouri River.

But city officials suggested following a process that would bring together various stakeholders and look at other transportation alternatives.

The issue was discussed Tuesday as city commissioners reviewed a letter sent from commissioners in the Leavenworth County government.

The letter proposes a project that would link Missouri 152 Highway with a road in the Lansing area. The project would include a bridge across the Missouri River.

The letter asks city commissioners to provide a letter of support for the project and commit funds for a preliminary feasibility study.

The letter suggests the next step would be the formation of a committee to oversee the completion of the study.

Similar letters have been sent to other local governmental entities.

County Commissioner Jeff Culbertson, who has been pitching the project, attended Tuesday's meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission.

He said the preliminary feasibility study would be a "very, very basic study" and he believes it could cost around $50,000. County commissioners already have committed to paying up to $25,000 as a portion of the cost of the study.

City Commissioner Mark Preisinger questioned the benefit of a $50,000 study.

"I just don't think $50,000 is going to give you anything besides a high school term paper," Preisinger said.

He noted the $1.2 million cost of an earlier study that looked at the possibility of replacing the Centennial Bridge.

The Centennial Bridge spans across the Missouri River from the city of Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Culbertson said the proposed project would provide a backup bridge across the river.

Preisinger suggested asking companies for proposals regarding what $50,000 worth of services would provide.

"Right now, we don't know," he said.

Culbertson said the road project could be linked to Eisenhower Road.

But Preisinger questioned if the new bridge could connect to Kansas 5 Highway.

"Should that not be considered too?" he said.

Leavenworth Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Griswold suggested the bridge proposed by the county is only one option. He suggested enhancements to Kansas 7 Highway, K-5 and Centennial Bridge could be other options.

Griswold suggested a committee or task force could take a broader look at the transportation needs of the county.

"You're focusing in on this one option, and I think there's a lot of work to be done," he said.