Today’s Birthday (11/29/19). Grow and blossom into new beauty this year. Maintain a disciplined budget for positive financial growth. Abundant silver flows your way this winter before a change in direction with shared finances. Make personal changes next summer, inspiring a rise in shared profits. Increase integrity to shine.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment benefits your career. Stick close to the basic structure. Highlight strong foundations. Experience pays satisfying dividends. Your status rises.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travels and studies you’ve dreamed about come into focus. Destinations long-imagined appear clearly. Anticipate big changes and plan accordingly. Strengthen foundational elements and structures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Plot your course together with your partner. Long-term financial goals are attainable with coordinated action. Take bold strides to fulfill lucrative plans. Make your moves.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop and implement practical plans in partnership with a talented ally. Realize a romantic dream through a deepening collaboration. Make promises and future plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Mental and physical discipline pays off. Maintain healthy practices and routines. Actions taken now have long-term benefit. You’re growing stronger and more energized.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty in plain sight. You’re especially lucky in love, games and fortune. Exchange sweet words and declarations with someone who’s captured your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss the changes you’d like to make with family and housemates. It’s amazing what you can do with a coat of paint. Consider unusual suggestions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Launch creative projects and outreach efforts. Connect, exchange and communicate. Sign contracts and agreements. Future benefits arise from dreams articulated into words and efforts today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Step up to new levels of prosperity. Follow a strong recommendation from a trusted advisor. Set long-range goals and keep them. You’re especially creative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make a personal change. You’re in the spotlight ... ask for what you want and need. Align your words and actions for a long-term possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on the outcome you’d love to see realized. Envision a delightful possibility and then notice what it would take. Schedule and plan. Imagine and dream.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Parties, meetings and gatherings delight. Social networks offer resources, information and vital connection. Reach out and collaborate with like-minded friends. Shared purpose unites your efforts.