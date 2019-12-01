1. Catch a Grammy award winner

The McPherson Opera House will host Grammy® and Billboard Music Awards winner Sandi Patty at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Patty has earned three platinum records and five gold records while selling 11 million units. Patty the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. She has released more than 30 albums.

Tickets range from $30-$70 and can be purchased at mcphersonoperahouse.org, by calling 620- 241-1952, or visiting the box office at 219 S. Main Street.

2. Take a ride

Storytime on the Trolley will be Dec. 5. Trolley rides are at: 5:30, 6, 6:30, & 7 p.m. Trolley ride, story, cookie and special surprise. The trolley boards at the McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Limited seating available. Pick up your FREE ticket at the Library. Sponsored by the McPherson Convention & Visitors Bureau and the McPherson Public Library. For more information call 620-241-3340 or 620-245-2570.

3. A parade

The Annual Marquette Christmas Celebration and Parade will be 3 p.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Marquette,. Join in the holiday celebration at the Miracle on Washington Street. Watch the Clogging Performance, see Mr. & Mrs. Claus, check out the free Family Bingo at the Marquette American Legion, and enjoy the Parade of Lights at 5:30 p.m. See the Marquette, KS Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more information.

4. Celebrate art

The Christmas Artists Studio Open House at the Old Mill Museum will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in Lindsborg. Eight area artists will be demonstrating a variety of arts in the museum galleries throughout the day. Enjoy refreshments and sign up for door prizes.

5. Catch a country Christmas show

Michael Martin Murphey will bring his Christmas show back to the McPherson Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Backed by his band, singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey celebrates the season with his Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas® show. The show was inspired by an event that began in 1885 in Anson, Texas, when the local community of cowboys came together to celebrate the season with the very first Cowboy Christmas Ball. The festivities included dancing and merriment that has continued virtually every year since.