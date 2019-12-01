Wrapped in coats and leather jackets with helmets and hats on their heads, members of the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education gathered on Sunday at the Walmart at 1301 S.W. 37th for the 36th annual Toys for Tots ride.

Despite the cold and wind, more than 100 bikers showed up with a toy in hand, and ready to take a ride through the city.

ABATE is a nonprofit and neutral organization that "allows all motorcycle riders and motorcycle enthusiasts to unite in a brotherhood to safeguard our rights and still be individuals with different views," according to its website.

In order to take part in the ride, members were asked to bring one new and unwrapped toy to be given to Toys for Tots, which was on hand collecting donations.

Frank Votaw, who dressed up as Santa, led the long line of riders out of the parking lot at 2 p.m., and headed toward American Legion Post 400.

After leaving the Walmart parking lot, riders — escorted by Topeka police — went down S.W. 37th Street to Topeka Boulevard. From there, they traveled down to US-24 highway before ending at the post 400.

Votaw and Steve Christenberry have been taking part in the Toys for Tots ride for 36 years.

"It's important for the children to be able to get toys, and a day like today is a good example," Votaw said. "All of these people, they are out here because they know — even though it's cold — they will go home and warm up. But you can't fix a child that doesn't get a toy. When that happens, they just go with it."

Votaw said he hopes the ride is a reminder to people to help charities in the community.

Leonard Jack Frost, the ABATE district 4 representative, said the ride is just about the kids, and it aligns well with ABATE's mission.

"Our mission is to keep everything lined up with making sure the kids get something for Christmas," Frost said. "It's tough when you hear there are kids out there with no meals, let alone no toys for Christmas."