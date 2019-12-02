A Colorado family traveling west on Interstate 70 went into the ditch after a flat tire on their van.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that at 6:46 a.m. Friday it was sent to mile post 260 on westbound I-70. The van had a flat tire and the driver, Anna Perkins, 46, of Thorton, Colo., went into the median before crossing back into the westbound lanes and coming to rest in the north ditch.

The gray 2016 Honda Odyssey struck something that caused damage to the undercarriage and deployed airbags on the vehicle.

Of the seven occupants in the vehicle, one, the right front seat passenger, William Perkins, 52, also of Thorton, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by ambulance with a cut to his hand from the side airbag deployment.