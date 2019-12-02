The proprietors at Eryn’s Downtown Center and my studio yoga and massage invite the public to shop local this weekend at their first Christmas open house.

Boot Hill Antiques, Birds of a Feather Quilt Shop, Demi Brows & Beauty, Flowers by Irene, Kar E’s Bridal and Mariscos Nayarit Restaurant will offer refreshments, door prizes and special holiday discounts on seasonal items this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This is the first time everyone has gotten together for an open house,” said Lizann Shugart, co-owner of Boot Hill Antiques. “We hope people who frequent these shops will visit each one.”

Shoppers can enter a raffle to win a $25 gift certificate to Shugart’s shop, which hosts 25 vendors and over 150 consigners. “This isn’t your grandmother’s antique store,” she said.

Birds of a Feather Quilt Shop boasts a Christmas tree trimmed with card-stock snowmen that shoppers can select to reveal special discounts.

“We want people to shop local and handmade,” said Leslie Muhlenbruch from Birds of a Feather Quilt Shop.

Demi Brows & Beauty will present shoppers the opportunity to spin a “wheel of fortune” to win prizes and discounts, and will also have gift sets for sale.

Flowers by Irene will feature a deal of the day for the three-day event, as well as a 25% discount on all signs.

Themed tables in the main corridor will feature local products for sale, including one dedicated to Damsel in Defense self-defense tools for women.

A masseuse from my studio massage and yoga will be present at the center to offer chair massages from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a cost of $1 per minute for up to 20 minutes.

Gift certificates will be on sale from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. that day at my studio, located across the street from Eryn’s Downtown Center at 504 N. 2nd Ave.