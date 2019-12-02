He, along with Roger Ewing, is one of the last remaining "regulars" in the famous television show which is near and dear to most Dodge Citians.

Walter Clarence "Buck" Taylor, III was born on May 13, 1938 in Hollywood to the Walter Taylor’s. His dad, nicknamed "Dub," was a cinema actor with an extensive filmography.

Buck graduated from North Hollywood High School, then went on to study theater at the University of Southern California.

Apparently Taylor was quite athletic, as Western actor "Big Boy" Williams sponsored his unsuccessful attempt to get on the U.S. Gymnastics team in 1960.

Buck's first acting role was in 1961 as "Trooper Shattuck" in an episode of the CBS show "Dick Powell's Zane Grey Theatre."

He went on to play a wide variety of roles in many TV shows before 1967 when he landed an eight year gig as gunsmith-turned-deputy, "Newly O'Brien," in the TV show "Gunsmoke" which was set in Dodge City.

This regular part ended for Taylor when CBS cancelled "Gunsmoke" in 1975. However, Taylor's acting career continued with numerous TV and movie parts.

From 2003 to 2008 he played recurring roles of "General Maxcy Gregg" in "Gods and Generals" and as "Old Man Nickles" in "Screen Door Jesus."

One of his latest roles is a hardened wrangler in the modern-day western, "Yellowstone."

Taylor has been inducted in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in Fort Worth and has received the Spirit of Texas award.

In 2008, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City recognized his role in "Gunsmoke" by awarding him the Western Heritage Award.

Along with other "Gunsmoke" cast members, Santa Clarita, Calif. has honored Buck with a plaque on the "Walk of the Western Stars."

Here in Dodge City he is included in the Trail of Fame which is along the downtown streets. And in 2004, Boot Hill Museum made Buck an Honorary Marshal.

Besides acting, Buck Taylor is known for his watercolor paintings, which he has sold since 1993.

His artwork is available through numerous outlets including his website. He is the official artist for many rodeos and state fairs including the "Pendleton Round-Up" in Oregon.

It was his artwork that led him to his current wife. In 1995, Goldie, a flight attendant, met him at a quarter horse show where he had his paintings on exhibit.

Buck Taylor has visited Dodge City numerous times. He has generously painted artwork specifically for Boot Hill Museum.

The Museum Gift Shop sell prints of his artwork. And an original painting of Buck's hangs in the Long Branch Saloon at Boot Hill Museum.

If that's not enough, visitors to the Museum can see him perform as narrator in the Museum's introduction video.