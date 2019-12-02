A Salina man was arrested early Sunday after he got into an altercation with two sheriff's deputies.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said at 1:48 a.m. Sunday it was called to Outlaws, 1676 W. State St. for a disorderly person in the bar who wouldn't leave.

When deputies arrived they found Cole Butts, 19, of Salina. The deputies tried to get Butts to leave and they said he struck one of the deputies in the head and pushed another to the floor.

The deputies were able to restrain Butts and arrested him in connection to two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession and display of a false ID.