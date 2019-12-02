Singing opera isn’t easy, but Darci Lynne Farmer can do it with her mouth closed.

Now the 15-year-old singer and ventriloquist from Oklahoma — known for being one of the youngest contestants to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” — will showcase her unique skills at the 2020 Kansas State Fair.

Farmer will perform with her puppets — including her divaesque rabbit Petunia — at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand. She is the first act to be announced in the fair’s 2020 concert series.

Tickets will be available starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The fair’s ticket office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day to accommodate walk-in traffic and phone calls.

Fans can snag tickets two days earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, by signing up for the Fair’s email list at www.KansasStateFair.com.

“Darci Lynne is an extremely talented singer and performer,” said general manager Robin Jennison. “Her popularity continues to grow. We wanted to end the Fair with a family-friendly show, and Darci is a natural choice.”

While fair officials are still finalizing the 2020 Concert Series, Jennison wanted to announce Darci Lynne early for those looking for a unique Christmas gift.

In her live show, Darci Lynne will be accompanied by Petunia, along with her other puppet friends — shy and soulful mouse Oscar and a sarcastic old woman named Edna.

Before she became a sensation, Darci Lynne was a child who loved to sing but was so painfully shy she couldn’t share her talent with anyone outside of her family. Singing through her friends helped the young entertainer find a voice inside her she didn’t know she had.

Farmer first stepped into the national spotlight in 2017 at age 12 when she won “America’s Got Talent.” Her first appearance on the show has garnered over 63 million views on the show’s YouTube channel. In 2019, she returned to the AGT stage for “The Champions” season, receiving second place.

Darci Lynne ticket prices start at $20. To purchase tickets, visit the fair’s website. Tickets purchased through Aug. 15 include gate admission.

Following Darci Lynne’s public on-sale Dec. 6, tickets will be available online until the ticket office reopens in the spring when the fair announces its full Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand lineup. For more information, call the fair at 620-669-3600.