Someone will win $1,500 or more with the flick of a wrist this weekend at the American Cornhole Organization Major Christmas Classic cornhole tournament at the Western State Bank Expo Center.

The two-day event is free and open to the public, but players must pay to register online or over the phone.

The ACO has been operating for 15 seasons and has quite a following.

“It’s the first time (the ACO) has come to Dodge City,” founder Frank Geers said. “Kansas is a new market.”

Visitors and competitors alike can enjoy the center’s beer garden and concessions.

Register online or over the phone. Costs are $20 for the blind draw division, $25 per team for co-ed doubles, $25 for seniors and women, and $15 for juniors.

Geers said walkups are welcome as late as Friday night.

All prize money is awarded at the end of each event, he said.

Friday’s events include the “big blind,” seniors, women, juniors and co-ed. The world singles and world doubles events are scheduled for Saturday.

The ACO will return to Dodge City for the ACO Major Cowboy Classic tournament April 17-18.

For more information, visit www.americancornhole.com/events/ or call Frank Geers at 888-563-2002. To enter the tournament, call the Western State Bank Expo Center at 620-338-8284 or register online at www.nightout.com.