Kids and families are invited to take a knee with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Boot Hill Museum.

Homemade cookies and cocoa will be available for $1 or free for visitors who bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Manna House.

The museum once again partnered with Josh Roesener Photography to provide pictures on-site for $5.

Activity pages and coloring sheets will be available for children.

For more information contact Boot Hill hospitality coordinator Christina Million at 620-227-8188 or visit boothill.org.

Contact photographer Josh Roesener at 620-253-5518 or josh@joshroesener.com.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.