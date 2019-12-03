Topeka police were investigating a report of a woman who was robbed at knife-point before sunrise Tuesday at an east-side park.

Officers were called around 5:44 a.m. to the Colonial Park Townhomes near S.E. 25th and Golden, where the victim notified authorities of the incident.

Initial reports indicated the woman had been walking on a trail in Dornwood Park, 2815 S.E. 25th, when a man armed with a knife came up from behind her and robbed her.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said the victim reported the assailant took an undisclosed amount of money and another item from her before he fled the scene in a white passenger car.

The woman then ran back to her home at the Colonial Park Townhomes, about three blocks west of Dornwood Park, where she called authorities, Koenen said. Around 6:30 a.m., the victim was being interviewed by police officers.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.