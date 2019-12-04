Authorities are investigating a crash in which the driver fled the scene after a pickup truck overturned and damaged a fence near Basehor, according the Leavenworth County undersheriff.

The crash was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday at 142nd Street and Parallel Road.

Authorities believe the driver was traveling on 142nd Street in a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 at a high rate of speed. It is believed he lost control of the truck when he tried to turn west onto Parallel Road, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned an unknown number of times.

Sherley said the truck was totaled in the crash. A fence had significant damage following the wreck.

The truck had no license plate. A check of the vehicle’s VIN number identified the owner as a Bonner Springs resident. But this person apparently had sold the vehicle, according to Sherley.

A witness described the driver as a white man with a beard.