Second Harvest Community Food Bank, which serves Leavenworth County, is encouraging people to make donations during a food drive that will last more than two weeks.

The Food for the Holidays drive is intended to draw on support from 19 counties in Kansas and Missouri served by Second Harvest.

The drive began Sunday and is scheduled to continue through Dec. 18.

Blake Haynes, communications coordinator for Second Harvest, said this is the first year the organization has conducted the holiday food drive, involving all 19 counties of its service area.

Haynes said Second Harvest already has started receiving donations for the food drive.

“I would say it’s been a pretty good response,” he said.

Second Harvest has its headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri. The organization is accepting donations at its headquarters, but donors also can drop off donations at local food pantries.

In Leavenworth County, Second Harvest partners with organizations such as Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, 716 N. Fifth St., Salvation Army, 600 Walnut St., Leavenworth Assistance Center, 426 Miami St., Leavenworth Mission, 1140 Spruce St., Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Faith, 1701 Fifth Ave., and The Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank in Tonganoxie.

Second Harvest recently provided $20,000 as a matching donation to the Leavenworth Mission to help the local organization pay for roof repairs.

