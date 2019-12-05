BUHLER — Gifts exceeding $24,000 arrived at Buhler Community Foundation on Tuesday as part of its 2019 Match Day.

Twenty-seven donors made gifts that will permanently fund organizations and projects in Buhler. Since 2009, Buhler Community Foundation has awarded more than $65,000 in grants.

This year generated a total of $24,745 for the following endowments:

• Fund for Buhler: $17,905 (includes $15,500 board match)

• Buhler Public Health Fund: $100

• Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community Endowment Fund: $5,255

• Buhler USD 313 Endowment Fund: $1,485

Now in its 10th year, Buhler Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire philanthropy, collaboration and innovative leadership to strengthen the community.