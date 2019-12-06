One person was killed and five other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries after a two-vehicle, head-on crash Thursday night on US-75 highway in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:50 p.m. on US-75 near W. 229th Street. The location was about 2 miles north of Lyndon, and about a mile north of a roundabout junction with K-31 and K-268 highways.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was northbound on US-75 and was attempting to pass a commercial vehicle with insufficient clearance. The pickup truck then collided head-on with a southbound Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle on the west shoulder of the highway.

A passenger in the Silverado, Jennarene S. Hawkins, 24, of Burlingame, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Hawkins wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Silverado, Darian A. Hess, 20, of Topeka, was reported to have serious injuries. Hess was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Hess was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Durango, Amber M. Walters, 33, of Lyndon, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Walters was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Durango, Daymian M. Walters, 9, of Lyndon, also was reported to have suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Two other passengers in the Silverado, Serenity R. Qujnonez, 2, of Lyndon, and Cherish P. Roney, 1, of Lyndon, were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with possible injuries. The patrol said both Serenity and Cherish were in safety restraints.