Evergy — formerly known as Westar Energy Inc. — will install steel monopoles in the city of Hutchinson’s Harsha Park as it replaces a west-side transmission line.

“The proposed design includes monopole structures being placed in Harsha Park along Woodlawn Street,” wrote Kaley Bohlen, Evergy communications specialist, in a response to The News.

City manager John Deardoff did not know Tuesday when the Hutchinson City Council voted 4-0 — Councilmember Jon Daveline was absent — to grant right-of-way and authorize the signing of documents regarding the proposed transmission line easements if the new poles would be in the park. Deardoff said later that day that he was seeking that information from Evergy. Not far from the softball field in the park there is an Evergy lattice tower just on the other side of Woodlawn from the park.

Evergy’s request that won approval from the council was for the reacquisition of existing easements and the addition of easements in the Harsha Park area, in the vicinity of West 11th Avenue and along Woodlawn. The city will get a total of $63,600 for the easements, and Mayor David Inskeep focused on that income.

This may be an opportunity to benefit Harsha Park, Inskeep said. He had asked Hutchinson’s director of parks and facilities, Justin Combs, what could be done with about $60,000.

Potentially, Combs said, it could:

• Create a small parking lot at Harsha Park, because people park vehicles on the grass to access the nearby paved trail. A sidewalk also could improve access to the trail.

• The softball field could be replaced with an area for soccer and possibly attract greater use.

• Maybe four or five outdoor exercise stations could be placed along the trail.

• A picnic shelter and bench could be put in the park.

Combs did not propose a playground, saying playground equipment “would eat up almost all of it.”

Harsha Park has been on his radar, Combs said, because it’s in a neighborhood without easy access to a major park. Some people in that neighborhood have asked how can we get a picnic table, Inskeep said.

Councilmember Nancy Soldner said she didn’t have any problem with the ideas, but wanted to consider them in context with the overall master plan. Inskeep noted some people might object to creating a soccer area where the softball field is located.

Deardoff said neighborhood input would be sought regarding changes in Harsha Park.

Evergy’s payment would flow into the city’s general fund, and the city wouldn’t be obligated to spend it on parks. No decision was made on Tuesday about the future expenditure.

Transmission line

Evergy will replace a transmission line that runs about 2 1/2 miles, from the substation north of West 4th Avenue to the substation north of West 30th Avenue.

Lattice towers will be replaced by steel monopoles. The lattice structures are taller, abut 83 feet compared to the 77-foot tall monopoles. The lattice structures also have a bigger base — about 16 feet by 16 feet — compared to the 5-foot-diameter monopole.

There will be nearly twice as many monopoles as lattice towers along the corridor. The current seven overhead wires will be reduced to four overhead wires after the update. The overall power from the lines after the update will be 115 kV — the same voltage as the existing system, according to Bohlen.

Deardoff informed the council in a memo that Evergy "made the decision to clean up all of the existing easements and compensate all property owners for easements essentially already in place."