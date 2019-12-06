HUTCHINSON — Three pins and three open weight classes allowed the Newton High School boys’ wrestling team to get past Hutchinson 40-30 Thursday in an AV-CTL I dual meet in Hutchinson.

Nick Treaster (106), A.B. Stokes (113) and Josiah Schmidt (120) all won by forfeit for the Railers.

Grant Treaster (126), Josh Edson (160) and Rio Gomez (HWT) all won by fall.

Stew Mock (138) won by major decision.

Clayton Kaufman (132), Spencer Steinmetz (145), Ben Beyes (152), Clayton Smith (170), Kenyon Forest (182), Trent Henrich (195) and Rickey Parga (220) all took losses for Newton.

The Newton High School girls had just three matches in their dual meet debut, so no team score was kept. Elia Bergquist claimed Newton’s first win with a second-period pin at 101 pounds.

Emily Torres (109) and Alexis Ellis (136) both took losses.

The Newton boys compete Friday at the Valley Center Duals. The girls compete Saturday at the McPherson Invitational.

Newton hosts Salina Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS

Newton 40, Hutchinson 30

106 — Nick Treaster N won by forfeit. 113 — A.B. Stokes N won by forfeit. 120 — Schmidtt won by forfeit. 126 — Grant Treaster N pinned Gage Carter H :22. 132 — Alec Eldredge H dec. Rauman N 6-1. 138 — Stew Mock N maj.dec. Dakota Douglas H 10-1. 145 — Damon Cantu H maj.dec. Spencer Steinmetz N 11-1. 152 — Izaiah Delvall H pinned Ben Beyes N 2:38. 160 — Josh Edson N pinned Christian Rodriguez H 1:10. 170 — Alex McCuan H pinned Clayton Smith N 1:09. 182 — Levi Allen H dec. Kenyon Forest N 10-4. 195 — Dorian Hippen H pinned Trent Henrich N 1:00. 220 — Jayolen Crabbs H pinned Rickey Parga N 2:15. HWT — Rio Gomez N pinned Nick Scarbrouh H 1:14.

GIRLS

101 — Bergquist N pinned Vazquez H 2:58. 109 — Smith H pinned Torres N 1:03. 136 — Hobbs H dec. Ellis N 12.