There will be several prizes given away during the Mayor's tree lighting ceremony on Monday.

There will be $500 Chamber Bucks and an eight-foot stocking filled with toys.

Register Monday, Dec. 9 at the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau, 400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd., through 5:30 p.m. at the chili cook off at Eisenhower Park.

There will be two drawings for the stocking for ages 12 and under and two drawings for the Chamber Bucks for ages 13 and over.

You must be present to win.

The drawings will take place at 5:50 p.m. Monday.