Tyson Prepared Foods, 521 S. Main St., is planning an addition on the north side of its building.

It will add an estimated 6,104 square feet to an existing building area of 76,224 square feet, according to the plans submitted to Hutchinson City Hall by Gleeson Constructors & Engineers LLC, of Sioux City, Iowa.

Labeled the “spiral freezer addition,” the new construction would contain about 536 square feet for warehouse/storage and 5,578 square feet for manufacturing, according to the plans.

"No jobs will be created or lost as a result of this upgrade, but it will ensure the location is well positioned to continue serving our customers," wrote Worth Sparkman, a spokesman for Tyson Foods' corporate office in Arkansas. Sparkman said about 160 people work at the Hutchinson location.

Tyson has a larger operation in South Hutchinson. Full-time employment thee was about 441, according to the latest numbers at the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce.

The building addition will stay within a fence that borders the property's north side but will expand the structure closer to West Avenue E.

Under the city’s administrative adjustment process, the proposal will be reviewed by staff and a city sign was to be posted Thursday at the property and remain for at least 10 days to alert neighboring property owners about the proposed addition.

If the city receives adverse public comments during the 10-day notice period from property owners in the vicinity, the city zoning administrator would deny the administrative adjustment request. That wouldn’t squash the project but would end the simplified process.

There are lot of coverage requirements for such industrial properties limiting the building size to 60% of the lot, according to city associate planner Aaron Barlow. To go beyond that is possible — and Tyson’s addition would take it to about 67%, according to Barlow — but it triggers the invitation for public comments.

The plans showed a couple of trees on the north side would be removed to allow for the addition.