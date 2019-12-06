The Convention and Visitors Bureau didn't have to look far for retiring director Jan Stevens' successor.

The City of Dodge City announced Megan Welsh will be the new CVB director upon Stevens' last day of Dec. 31.

According to the CVB, Welsh has been the CVB tourism coordinator since 2017.

“I’m excited for Megan to move into this new role,” Stevens said. “She has done a great job for us in the two and a half years she has been with us, and based on all her qualifications along with her drive, and I believe she will excel.”

According to Welsh, she is ready for the challenge.

“I look forward to the future of the CVB and continuing the work of elevating Dodge City to potential and returning tourists,” Welsh said.

A reception will be held on Dec. 19 to honor Stevens at the Santa Fe Depot in the El Vaquero dining room from 4 to 6 p.m.

