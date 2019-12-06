Salina – A select group of 25 Kansas Wesleyan students was inducted into the Alpha Chi national honor society on Nov. 17 at KWU’s Fitzpatrick Auditorium in Salina.

KWU’s 25 inductees for the 2019-20 academic year included Matthew Whitsitt of Newton.

Alpha Chi is an American collegiate honor society, headquartered at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. It is an open society that invites juniors, seniors and graduate students who rank in the top 10 percent of their class to join. More than 11,000 new members are inducted into the ranks of Alpha Chi each year. The KWU chapter frequently travels to the society’s annual convention, including this year’s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and four of KWU’s students have been national scholarship recipients or alternates from the society during the past decade.