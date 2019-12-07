Today’s Birthday (12/07/19). You’re the star this year. Focus and determination are a winning combination. A lucrative winter benefits a shared venture navigating a change. A personal obstacle or barrier you encounter next summer reveals unexamined directions before your collaboration hits pay dirt. Direct attention for the greatest good.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Consider what’s next. Make thoughtful plans before launching. A lucrative opportunity is worth pursuing. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Choose carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check your course before advancing a personal passion. Wait for obstacles to disappear and choose directions purposefully. Use shared resources. Take charge to fulfill a dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — You can do without frills or fancy things. Peaceful tranquility feeds your spirit. Avoid expensive, noisy situations and savor simple flavors. Relax and recharge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Resupply locally and buy from friends. Teamwork gets outsize results. Community action can benefit a wider circle. Together, you’re a powerful force.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A test or challenge leads to a higher level of professional influence. Don’t advertise your plans. Pay attention and listen to determine the best timing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan long-range itineraries. Consider seminars, classes and conferences. Participate in a wider conversation for valuable connections. Shop carefully for best travel values. Reserve early.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t rush into anything, especially if it’s expensive. Old assumptions could get challenged. Mistakes are possible. Review numbers and terms carefully. Choose simplicity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen the bonds that unite. Coordinate tasks and responsibilities with your partner for greater ease. Allow time to recharge. Enjoy each other’s company.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Watch your step, especially when the pace picks up. Profit from meticulous service. Focus for an optimal performance. Aim for excellence. Practice for strength.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Cultivate skills and artistry. Play your instruments and enjoy your special tools. Have fun with someone wonderful. Share special moments with people you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Take time to work out domestic priorities. Family matters have your attention. Practical solutions arise in conversation. Cook up something delicious.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Don’t let it go to your head. Write down dreams, visions and ideas before they evaporate. You can learn what you need.