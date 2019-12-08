Today’s Birthday (12/08/19). Reach for the stars this year. Disciplined efforts pay cash benefits. The bounty you rake in this winter supports shared finances through a transition. Redirect your personal ambitions through changes next summer before a shared venture strikes gold. Integrity leads to satisfaction and happiness.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ventures engage your attention. Final decisions elude you. Don’t fund a fantasy. Consider potential pitfalls. Get another opinion. Find agreement where least expected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Look sharp to adapt to surprises. Inhibit speculation. Disregard a ridiculous suggestion. Stand up for what’s right. You’re making a good impression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Recharge in a peaceful setting. Private productivity satisfies. Finish old projects. Put away files and materials. Consider your situation from a higher perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together to navigate unexpected circumstances. Verify facts that don’t fit. Discuss potential and possibilities. Prioritize practical objectives. Together, choose the most promising target.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional puzzle has your attention. The truth gets revealed. An illusion could shatter. Polish your presentation before sharing. Go for substance over symbolism.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore new concepts and ideas. Listen to someone who sparks your creativity. Adapt your plans to a surprising development. Draw upon hidden resources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use what you’re learning to cut costs. Make practical financial modifications to save a bundle. Let go of unused subscriptions. Find out-of-the-box solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changes intuitively with a partner. Be spontaneous, not reckless. A creative spark ignites. Avoid distractions and focus on a shared objective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Stick to basics. Fantasies prove elusive. Do the homework to upgrade your skills and techniques. You’re developing a new perspective. Strengthen core fundamentals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Imagine creative results. A surprise could work out better than your initial plan. Notice hidden elements and undertones. You can realize a romantic dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A home-improvement plan takes shape to resolve a domestic puzzle. Discover unexpected value. Conserve resources and money. Savor treats with your family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected news requires adaptation. Communication helps you adjust to a change. Listen to your networks for a more complete view. Beautiful results are possible.