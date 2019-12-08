Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Cale William Rowell, 33, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12/7.

Cody James Ralph, 29, in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, 12/7.

Randy Gene Hundertfund, 53, in connection with criminal threat, 12/7.

Alejandro Munoz-Zavala, 45, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12/7.

Carlos Torres, 24, in connection with identity theft, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12/7.