The Garden City High School girls’ wrestling team participated in its inaugural meet Friday, traveling to Valley Center for the Valley Center December Pools.

Female wrestlers competed in a round-robin format for a majority of the tournament, while one weight class, 130 pounds, used a bracket formula with eight wrestlers in the class.

In the 109-pound class, the Buffaloes’ Chloe Sullivan finished in second place with a 3-1 record. She defeated Mulvane and Wichita Heights before falling to Sarah Zimmerman of Hays. Sullivan bounced back to defeat a Rose Hill wrestler.

Esmerelda Corado was Garden City’s entry in the 116-pound class, finishing in third place with a 3-2 record. She started with a win over Alesha Rogers of Hays, then had wins over a pair of Mulvane wrestlers before falling to Wichita West and Douglass.

Garden City had two entries in the 123-pounds class, with second- and third-place finishes. Destiny Avila went 4-1 for second place, and Sara Chapa finished in third with a 3-2 record.

Avila’s only loss was her opener to Topeka West. She then defeated wrestlers from Valley Center, Bluestem, a Topeka West wrestler and defeated teammate Chapa.

Chapa began her rounds with a win over Valley Center, Topeka West and Bluestem before falling to a Topeka West wrestler and then to Avila.

The Buffaloes had three competitors in the 130-pound class.

Anjelino Serrano went 3-2 in the tournament, falling to Topeka West’s Brianna Randles in the championship for second place.

Bethanie Cruz went 4-1, winning the third-place match over teammate Nallely Hinojos, who finished the day at 2-3.

Garden City grabbed third- and fourth-place finishes in the 155-pound competition.

Alondra Guzman-Tarango finished 2-2 for third place. She opened the tournament with a loss to Mulvane, but bounced back for a win over Derby. The Buffalo then defeated teammate Gisselle Gutierrez before dropping her final match to Andover Central.

Gutierrez went 1-3 on the day for fourth place. She dropped her first two matches to Andover Central and teammate Guzman-Tarango, then defeated Derby before falling to Mulvane.

In the 170-pound division, Garden City’s Kallista Rhoades went 0-2 for third place. She dropped matches to Andover Central and Derby.

In the 235-pound category, Garden City had the only two wrestlers in the division, wrestling a best two-of-three matches. Camila Estevez went 2-1 for first place over teammate Euphrasia Sandoval, 1-2.