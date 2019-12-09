The first rock show of 2020 at United Wireless Arena will be Everclear with guest Fastball.

The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Everclear has been on tour ever since its album release of "Black is the New Black" in 2015.

According to its bio, Everclear was formed by lead vocalist and guitarist in Portland, Ore., in 1991 and has since gone on to release 11 albums and be nominated for a Grammy.

“By mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well,” said Alexakis in a news release for the tour. “It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing our songs from the beginning, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real.

"Even though I recorded some of those songs 20 years ago, I’m having more fun now than I have in years.”

Over the years, Everclear has seen several lineup changes.

Currently, along with Alexakis, the band is made up of longtime members Dave French on guitar and Freddy Herrera on bass, with drummer Brian Nolan performing with the band on several tours.

The band had been made up of Craig Montoya on bass and Greg Eklund on drums in the past.

Everclear reached certified platinum from its first three albums, "Sparkle and Fade," "So Much for the Afterglow" and "Songs from American Movie Vol. One: Learning How to Smile."

Tickets cost $29, $39 or $59 and can be purchased at UWA box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.