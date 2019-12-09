At one time this chain had nearly 700 stores in the south-central U.S. and as far away as Hawaii and Guam. By the time the chain died it was headquartered right here in Dodge City.

Before 1936 when Herbert "Herb" R. and Belva Gibson opened Gibson Novelty Company in Abilene, Texas, Herb had held a variety of occupations including street-car conductor, professional wrestler, barber and carnival barker.

The Great Depression had not been kind to Herb. In 1929, he was worth about $40,000, which is well over half a million in today's money. When the Gibson's opened their wholesale company seven years later, Herb had only $300 and a "decent" car.

The business environment during the Depression was poor and Herb Gibson didn't follow a straight line to victory.

But after fits and starts the company gained success.

At first the Company concentrated on novelty items but Herb, being a former barber, began selling mostly beauty and barber supplies and he renamed it Gibson Products Company.

At the time the demand for small inexpensive everyday items was strong. Along with hair brushes, combs and hair oil, Gibson sold his well-known razor blades.

His business depended upon a small army of salesmen fanning out across the countryside in their cars and trucks selling his wholesale products to other businesses.

By 1958, the company had 34 warehouses.

In 1960, after noticing a decline in sales, the Gibson's moved to discount retail, and they opened the first Gibson's Discount Center in Abilene. All of the warehouses were eventually turned into Discount Centers.

By 1968 when Gibson's headquarters moved to Seagoville, Texas, 434 stores brought in $2 billion in sales. Gibson's official slogan was "Where you buy the best for less."

In 1972, Herbert Gibson handed the business to his sons Herbert Jr. and Gerald. After his sons took over the business Herbert Gibson commissioned a book about him "This Man Gibson" in 1974.

This item had to be stocked in all Gibson's stores.

The chain continued to grow, and at its peak in 1978 had 684 stores. Unfortunately, many franchisees soon began dropping out and the company faced legal problems.

The largest franchisees, Pamida, Inc., discontinued as Gibson's and continued as Pamida.

The worst business decision Herb Gibson made was refusing to grant Sam Walton a franchise in 1961.

As a reaction, Walton went on to initiate Wal-Mart; the country's most successful discount retailer and one of the competitors which eventually led to the demise of Gibson's chain of stores.

In 1984, the chain was sold to Gary Chaffin who held it for eight years before selling it to new owners who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1996. Chaffin re-bought the chain in 1999.

When Chaffin owned the company the first time, he moved its headquarters to Dodge City. Meanwhile the founder, Herb Gibson, died at the age of 86 in 1986.

By the time of the chain's closing in 2003, only 17 stores remained. One was in Dodge City on Central Avenue in the building which Tractor Supply occupies.

Today, only two separately owned discount stores in Texas have the Gibson's name - one in Kerrville and the other in Weatherford.

At the closing of the Dodge City store, an independent pharmacy remained at the store's location. It still bears the Gibson's name but is now in a new building down the street.

The photograph of Herb Gibson is from a blog by former Gibson employee, Greg Riley.